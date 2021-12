CDS General Bipin Rawat's funeral: Traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, check details

New Delhi: The funeral of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat - who was killed along with his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel in a Mi-17 chopper crash - will take place today (Decemeber 10, 2021) in the national capital. In view of his funeral procession, there will be heavy traffic restrictions on K Kamaraj Road in Delhi on Friday.

This is what a Delhi Police official had to say yesterday, as per ANI:

- K Kamraj Road will be closed for public transport after the mortal remains of the deceased reach CDS General Rawat`s residence.

- All public transport will be diverted. This change in route will affect buses the most as there is a bus stop situated near CDS General Rawat's residence.

- However, the road will be open for private vehicles, but this is also subject to information of VIP movement received by the police.

- The VIP movement on the roads, that started around 7-8 AM, will last till late evening.

- The DCP traffic of New Delhi Range was on the roads since Thursday and on Friday, DCP, ACP and other senior officers will be present near K Kamaraj Marg. Alongside the DCP, Traffic Police and other senior officers, 75 to 100 traffic police personnel will be on duty from today morning to ensure the smooth conduct of procession all the way from K Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.

- The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat are being brought to his official residence at 9 am, and the funeral procession will start from 2 pm onwards. The procession will start from K Kamaraj Road from where it will go to Rajaji road, Teen Murti, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel road and from Dhaula Kuan it will go to Brar square via Narayana Route.

- The police have made adequate arrangements in view of the procession. About 10-12 vehicles will be running behind the procession, said the police. Due to security reasons, traffic on both sides may be stopped.

The Army has said that people can pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 11 am - 12.30 pm at his Kamraj Marg residence today. The last rites will be performed in Delhi with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg and reach Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

(With ANI inputs)

