Central Railways to run special trains on September 4-6 for NDA, NA exam aspirants

NEW DELHI: The Central Railways on Friday said that it will run special trains on September 4th, 5th and 6th for aspirants taking the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams.

It also urged the passengers to adhere to the Centre’s norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

The Indian Railways had recently extended its support for aspirants by offering Special Trains for JEE, NEET, NDA Exam 2020 in September.

The special trains would run for aspirants of Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, it said. A pair of 8 special intercity trains will run from September 4 to September 15 in Bihar and 4 special trains in Rajasthan and 5 special trains from September 3 to September 30 in UP.

All the seats on these trains will be reserved for students. Students who will board this train will have to follow all the COVID19 safety precautions like wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing norms.

Special train services have been started by the Railway Ministry for students of Mumbai who can travel to their exam centers with their guardians in special suburban trains.

Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal had tweeted, “Keeping in mind the convenience of the students of Bihar, Railways have decided to run 8 pairs of intercity special trains from September 4 to 15 for the convenience of traveling to JEE Mains, NEET and NDA Examination Centers.

In another tweet for UP aspirants, Goyal said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi Jee, Indian Railways has decided to run 5 pairs of special trains in Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the students appearing in JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations to the center.”

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.