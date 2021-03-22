Centre asks states, UTs to increase gap between two doses of Covishield

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday (March 22) has asked states and Union Territories to increase the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India's (SII) 'Covishield' from 4-6 weeks to 4-8 weeks now.

“In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID 19 vaccine i.e. COVISHIELD, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting. During this meeting, the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks,” the government said.

The Centre also clarified that the above instruction is only for Covishield and not Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. “This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable ONLY to COVISHIELD and NOT to COVAXIN Vaccine," the government's press release stated.

The government stated that, as per scientific data, protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than the stipulated period of 8 weeks.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that he has “accepted the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC and has thereafter advised the States and UTs to ensure the administration of 2nd dose of COVISHIELD to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of 4-8 weeks after 1st dose.”

