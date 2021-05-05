Centre asks states, UTs to prepare detailed plan of action to ensure fire safety measures in hospitals, health facilities

New Delhi: In view of the occurrence of fire incidents in hospitals and health facilities, the Centre on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) asked states and UTs to prepare a detailed plan of action to ensure fire safety measures.

The Union Home Secretary told Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of UTs that in the context of recent fire incidents and particularly in view of the impending summer season, it needs to be highlighted that either because of high temperature, lack of maintenance or high load on the internal wirings within the facilities, short-circuiting takes place, leading to fire incidents and consequential loss of life and essential infrastructure.

He further stated that care should be taken to put in place a plan of action, to ensure that no fire incident occurs in any of the health facilities, particularly COVID-19 dedicated facilities, both in the government and private sector.

"The States and UTs have been requested to conduct a detailed review with officials from the Health, Power and Fire Departments, and prepare a detailed plan of action to ensure that fire safety measures are in place in all hospitals and health facilities," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press statement.

They were also requested to issue directions to the concerned officials at various levels, that heath facilities should be visited by field-level officials, to examine internal wirings and availability of functional safety equipment as per fire safety guidelines, within these facilities, and necessary remedial action be taken immediately in case any deficiencies are found.

The states and UTs were also told to ensure that there is an uninterrupted power supply on a regular 24x7 basis, in all the hospitals and medical facilities.