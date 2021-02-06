हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakesh Tikait

Farmers' unions protesting against the government's three new agriculture laws executed the nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that they will not hold discussions with the Centre under pressure.

Centre has time till October 2 to repeal farm laws, warns BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait made an announcement on Saturday that the farmer leaders have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the farm laws. This statement was given amid the ongoing ‘Chakka Jam’ protests organized by the farmers.

As farmers unions protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws executed the nationwide "chakka jam" (roadblock) on Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that they will not hold discussions with the government under pressure.

ANI tweeted the leader’s statement in which he said, “We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure.”

Rakesh Tikait had earlier said that there won’t be any chakka jam programme in Delh-NCR since all the protest sites are already in a ‘chakka jam’ mode. All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.

The farmers union has issued a slew of guidelines to ensure a peaceful protest during the chakka jam. As per the guidelines, farmers will block only the national and state highways across the country from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, security measures were also stepped up in view of the countrywide roadblock.

 

