Centre says no coal shortage, but power plants are shutting down: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: Coal crisis has become a heated topic in the past few days with several states saying that they are staring at a huge crisis.

Now, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has slammed the Centre for reportedly denying a crisis with respect to coal supply. "The Centre claims that there is no shortage of coal but power plants are shutting down... why is it making false claims, coal import has also stopped... this will affect power supply... what is the Centre doing?" Baghel said, as quoted by ANI.

He added, "As far as Chhattisgarh is concerned, I have met with SECL, Power, and Railway officers over the supply of coal. They have assured me that there won't be any shortage of coal supply."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday commenting on shortage of coal for power plants in the state said, "we have to first understand if the scarcity of coal is artificially created or not. Karnataka had never faced power crisis till now - we had excess production compared to demand," he said. "As our thermal plants are closed, the requirement of coal is not very high. I condemn if this is an attempt to weaken government owned production plants and privatise them," he maintained.

He further said, power stations should not be privatised - this will be injustice to farmers. Once privatised, free power given to farmers will be stopped.

Meanwhile, amid reports of coal shortage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 11) held a meeting with Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. The ministers along with officials of Power and Coal Ministry met Shah to discuss the power crisis, as per sources.

Calling the claims of coal shortage unfounded, Power ministry in a statement said, “Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced. The coal stock at power plant is sufficient for more than 4 days’ requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by CIL, the coal stock at power plant would gradually improve.”

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV