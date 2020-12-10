हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

'Centre taking away rights of poor', says Rahul Gandhi as farmers protest intensifies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre for the ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi.

&#039;Centre taking away rights of poor&#039;, says Rahul Gandhi as farmers protest intensifies

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (December 10, 2020) slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi.

He accused the Centre of taking away the fundamental rights of the "poorand called it a crime against humanity. Further, Gandhi said that for a better future we have to respect the rights of every class.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Modi govt is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For a better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a delegation of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

Along with Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, other members of the delegation included CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "We met the President and informed him of our view regarding the three farm laws. We have asked for their repeal," adding "We informed the President that it is critical that they are taken back." 

Notably, the farmer leaders' union on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend the three contentious farm laws, and announced that they will intensify the stir and blocking the remaining highways leading to the national capital by Saturday.

According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.

The farmers have been staging a demonstrating for neary a fortnight over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestFarm BillsRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building today: Cost, size, design - All details here
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M56S

Britain : Two people complained of allergy after getting Corona Pfizer vaccine