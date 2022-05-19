हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid-19 vaccination

Centre to review Covid-19 vaccination program with states, UTs on Friday: Report

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday, sources told ANI. 

Centre to review Covid-19 vaccination program with states, UTs on Friday: Report
File Photo

New Delhi: With India witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and following the administration of 191.79 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday, informed sources. India`s COVID vaccination coverage had exceeded 191.79 crores (1,91,79,96,905) till 7 am today, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022.

So far, more than 3.22 crore adolescents have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. The administration of precaution dose for the age group 18-59 years was also started from April 10, 2022, onwards. The country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus infections with 2,364 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

India`s active caseload now stands at 15,419 at present. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent. A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, added to the Ministry. The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303. 

ALSO READCovid-19 fourth wave: With 2,364 new cases, India reports rise in daily infections, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccinationCOVID-19CoronavirusRajesh BhushanUnion Health Ministry
Next
Story

Indonesia lifts palm oil export ban from May 23 as domestic cooking oil supply situation improves

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Gyanvapi Survey Superfast: All mosques in India should be surveyed, says Babita Phogat