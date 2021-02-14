हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Centre undertaking many efforts to improve tourism-related infrastructure in Kerala: PM Narendra Modi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 14, 2021) visited Kerala and said that the Centre is undertaking many efforts to improve tourism-related infrastructure in the southern state.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Kochi and said, "The inauguration of Sagarika, the International Cruise Terminal in Kochi is one example of this. Sagarika Cruise Terminal brings both comfort and convenience for tourists. It will cater to over a lakh cruise guests."

The Prime Minister started his speech by greeting 'Namaskaram  Kochi, Namaskaram Kerala' and expressed that the 'Queen of the Arabian Sea' is wonderful as always. 

"Being among you all makes me very happy. Today we have gathered here to celebrate development. Development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energise the growth trajectory of India," said PM Modi.

He asserted that Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP), inaugurated today, will help strengthen India's journey towards being Aatmanirbhar as it will save foreign exchange. 

"Kochi is a city of trade and commerce. The people of this city understand that time is of the essence. They also appreciate the importance of proper connectivity. That is why the dedication of Ro-Ro Vessels to the nation is special," said PM Narendra Modi

He further informed that a distance of almost thirty kilometres on road becomes three point five kilometres through waterways. 

"This means convenience up, commerce up, capacity building up, congestion down, pollution down and transport costs down," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also outlined India's plan for the development of the Blue Economy and said, "Our vision and work in this sector include: more ports, improving infrastructure in current ports, ff-shore energy, sustainable coastal development and Coastal connectivity." 

He said that the work is underway to make India a hub for sea-food exports.

Prime Minister Modi stated that Budget 2021 has devoted significant resources and schemes that will benefit Kerala. 

"This includes the next phase of the Kochi Metro," he said.

Referring to India's spirited response to the COVID-19 outbreak, PM Modi recounted the Government's effort to help Indian diaspora especially in the Gulf. 

He said that India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf and also thanked various Gulf nations for their sensitive approach to the government of India's effort to get released several Indians who were in prisons there. 

"Gulf kingdoms responded to my personal appeals and took special care of our community. They are giving priority to the return of Indians to the region. We have set up air bubbles to facilitate that process. Indians working in the Gulf should know that the full support of my Government is there to ensure their welfare," PM Modi said.

