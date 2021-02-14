LIVE: PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala to launch several key projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will be visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects, as per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

"These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," said PMO.

The PMO said that at around 11:15 AM, PM Modi will be in Chennai where he will hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army. PM Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu among other projects.

Then PM Modi will reach Kochi at 3:30 PM, to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL. Also, the Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin will be inaugurated.

