LIVE: PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala to launch several key projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will be visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects. "These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," said PMO.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 14, 2021 - 09:50
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will be visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects, as per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office. 

"These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," said PMO.

The PMO said that at around 11:15 AM, PM Modi will be in Chennai where he will hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army. PM Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu among other projects. 

Then PM Modi will reach Kochi at 3:30 PM, to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL. Also, the Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin will be inaugurated.

Stay with Zee News for latest news updates: 

14 February 2021, 09:50 AM

PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu:

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station. PM Modi will inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. 

