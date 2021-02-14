LIVE: PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala to launch several key projects

14 February 2021, 09:50 AM
PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu:
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station. PM Modi will inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.