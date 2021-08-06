हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh board

CG SOS 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board to announce class 10 results today at cgsos.nic.in, here’s how to check

The State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the results through a press conference. Over 90,000 students have registered for CG SOS 10th examinations 2021 and are eagerly waiting for their scores. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will be releasing its class 10 result 2021 today (August 6, 2021). The Chhattisgarh Board is expected to announce the class 10 results at 12 pm today on its official website- cgsos.nic.in. 

CG SOS 10th Result 2021: How to Check 

Step:1- Visit the official website of the board- cgsos.nic.in

Step: 2- Click on the CG SOS class 10 open school result 2021 link

Step: 3- New window would open

Step: 4- Enter required credentials like roll number

Step: 5- Your CG SOS 10th Result 2021 will display on the screen 

Step: 6- Download and take print out for future reference

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Board had cancelled SOS exams for class 10 this year in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, but later on, conducted it in a unique manner, where the students were handed the question paper at home and were asked to write the exam and hand over the answers to the school authority for checking. The Chattisgarh Board had conducted the examination for students from their respective homes. 

It is to be noted that the Chattisgarh Board is among the few state boards in the country which conducted examinations this year. 

Chhattisgarh boardChhattisgarh board 10th resultClass 10 results
