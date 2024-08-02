‘Chai, Biscuits On Me...’: Rahul Gandhi Claims ED Raid Being Planned After 'Chakravyuh' Speech

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is planning to raid him in response to his recent 'Chakravyuh' speech during the Union budget discussion. The former Congress president added that some Enforcement Directorate (ED) ‘insiders’ have told him a raid is being prepped.

Gandhi made this claim in a post on his social media platform ‘X’. He wrote that he would be waiting for the probe agency with ‘open arms.’

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms @ dir_ed…..Chai and biscuits on me,” the congress leader’s post read.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chakravyuh’ Speech

Earlier this week in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi accused the central government of trapping India in a 'chakravyuh' similar to the one faced by Abhimanyu. He asserted that the opposition alliance in INDIA will dismantle this trap. Also Rea: Did Rahul Gandhi Outwitted BJP In Its Own Game? From ‘Chakravyuh’ To ‘Abhay Mudra’ Parallel

Hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said the chakravyuh is also called 'padmavyuh,' resembling a lotus, which symbolises fear and violence.

Gandhi claimed that three forces are behind this chakravyuh: monopolistic capital, controlled by a few individuals; national institutions and agencies like the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department; and the political executive. He argued that these forces are central to the chakravyuh, which is harming the country.

Later, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Today a 21st century lotus-shaped Chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six figures: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Ajit Doval, and Mohan Bhagwat.”