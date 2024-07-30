Did Rahul Gandhi Outwitted BJP In Its Own Game? From ‘Chakravyuh’ To ‘Abhay Mudra’ Parallel

New Delhi: Since becoming the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has delivered two speeches in the Lok Sabha, both marked by a common strategy: invoking Hindu gods, symbols, and scriptures to criticise the BJP. In his first speech, he referenced Lord Shiva and the 'abhaya mudra'. On Monday, during his second address, he brought up the 'chakravyuh' from the Mahabharata, arguing that all power is concentrated in just six individuals. Rahul also alluded to his previous speech, in both instances, Rahul used the BJP's strongest weapon to corner them. .

The 'Chakravyuh' Parallel

On Monday in the Lok Sabha, Rahul accused the central government of trapping India in a 'chakravyuh' like Abhimanyu. He said the opposition alliance in INDIA will break this chakravyuh. Rahul said, "Thousands of years ago in Kurukshetra, Abhimanyu was trapped and killed by six people in a chakravyuh. The other name of a chakravyuh is 'padmavyuh', which is lotus-shaped. Inside it lies fear and violence." He claimed, "Abhimanyu was killed by six people in the chakravyuh: Dronacharya, Karna, Ashwatthama, Kripacharya, Kritavarma, and Shakuni.

Even today, there are six people creating a modern-day ‘chakravyuh.’ "Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too, there are six people in the centre of 'chakravyuh': Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat, (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval, and (industrialists) Ambani and Adani," the Congress leader said.

Objecting to Rahul's statement on ‘six masterminds,’ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Your party's deputy leader (Gaurav Gogoi) has written that the name of someone who is not a member of the house should not be taken." As a Leader of Opposition, I expect you to uphold these standards, Birla added.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi referred to the country's major industrialists as 'A1' and 'A2'. He further claimed, "In the 21st century, another chakravyuh has been created. What happened to Abhimanyu is being done to India." He claimed that just as Abhimanyu was trapped in the ‘chakravyuh’, India has been trapped similarly.

‘Shiva Procession’ Remark

On Monday, Rahul said that this country does not like chakravyuh; it likes 'Shiva's procession' where everyone can be included. Referring to the budget, Rahul Gandhi claimed, "There are three forces behind the chakravyuh that have captured India. The first is the idea of monopolistic capital, where two people should own all of India's wealth." He stated that the second force comprises the country's institutions, agencies, CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department, and the third force is the political executive. Rahul Gandhi said these three forces are at the centre of the ‘chakravyuh’ and have destroyed the country.

Raj Nath Singh’s Counterattack

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi accused, "The army soldiers have been trapped in the chakravyuh of Agnipath. In the budget, no money was given for the pensions of Agniveers." He said, "The farmers asked you for just one thing to come out of your chakravyuh, the legal guarantee of MSP, but it was not given."

After his speech, Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh said that the Leader of the Opposition has spoken on a sensitive topic like national security and has created confusion regarding Agniveers.

During Rahul Gandhi's speech, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju interrupted and said that the Leader of the Opposition should know the rules of the house and follow the procedures of the house. The BJP heavily criticised Rahul's statement, calling it ‘anarchic’ and ‘divisive’.

Rahul's First Speech As LoP

After becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in his first speech, Rahul mentioned several religions besides Lord Shiva. He said they all teach one thing: 'Do not fear, do not frighten'.

During the discussion on the President's address, Rahul said, "The concept of Lord Shiva and non-violence is that the trident is kept behind the back and not held in hand." He had said that "the idea of abhaya mudra is to spread this pace of non-violence, love, and fearlessness to everyone."

The Congress leader had then shown a picture of Lord Shiva and said that his message was about fearlessness and non-violence. Despite repeated requests from Speaker Om Birla to refrain from doing so, he continued to show posters of the deity.