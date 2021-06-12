Chances of third wave of COVID-19 'quite real', says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (June 12, 2021) warned of the possible third wave of COVID-19. Kejriwal stated that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are 'quite real' and asserted that the Delhi government is preparing on a 'war-footing' to combat it.

"Indications are coming from the UK on the fear of the third wave. Cases are rising there, despite 45 per cent of vaccination. So, we cannot afford to sit idle," the Delhi CM told a press briefing after inaugurating 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across the national capital.

भविष्य की चुनौतियों से लड़ने के लिए दिल्ली अपनी तैयारियों में जुटी है। दिल्ली के 9 अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में आज 22 PSA ऑक्सीजन प्लांट्स की शुरुआत की, इनसे कुल 17.3 MT ऑक्सीजन का उत्पादन किया जा सकेगा, जुलाई महीने तक 17 प्लांट्स और शुरु कर देंगे, दिल्ली युद्ध स्तर पर काम कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/f4EVkkpZMw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 12, 2021

"We cannot afford to sit idle and our government is preparing on a war-footing to combat it," he added.

The AAP chief informed that the Delhi government is also procuring oxygen tankers to equip the system to fight COVID-19 in case of a third wave.

Kejriwal commented on the new PSA oxygen plants and said, "These new oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi being added today to strengthen our preparations to fight COVID-19."

He also congratulated the people of Delhi and said that they have together faced the COVID-19 second wave with struggle and discipline and succeeded in controlling it.

"People of Delhi have come shoulder-to-shoulder in combating the second wave of COVID-19, and our gratitude to the industry sector too for joining the fight," he said.

"We pray that the third wave of Covid doesn't hit us, but if it happens, Delhi has to again fight together," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. The national capital now has a total of 3,922 active cases and the daily positivity rate stands at 0.31 per cent.

Delhi has so far seen 14,30,671 cases and 24,772 fatalities.

After a one and half month strict lockdown, the Delhi government started unlocking partially on May 31.