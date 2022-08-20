Chandigarh Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, tweets Bhagwant Mann
"Chandigarh International Airport will be named after Bhagat Singh - the states of Punjab and Haryana have reached a consensus on this. Met Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, over this issue today," Bhagwant Mann tweeted along with photos of the meeting.
