हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: Counting of votes underway for 35 wards

Nine counting centres have been set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation, and counting began at 9 am, officials said.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: Counting of votes underway for 35 wards
(Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh: Counting of votes of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is underway, and results are expected to be declared by Monday (December 27, 2021) afternoon, officials said.

Nine counting centres have been set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation, and counting began at 9 am, they said.

Over 60 percent polling was recorded in the elections held here on Friday.

The number of wards has increased from 26 in 2016 to 35 now.

Traditionally, the municipal election - held every five years - sees a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority in the current municipal body.

In the last MC elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.

The BJP fought the election on plank of its "achievements" in the past five years.

On the other hand, the Congress and the AAP targeted the BJP for allegedly failing to undertake development work and criticised it over the city going down in the "Swachh Survekshan" (a ranking for cleanliness) rankings.

The two parties also targeted the BJP for not resolving the issue of the Dadumajra dumping ground besides those of rise in prices of essential commodities.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chandigarhchandigarh municipal corporation electionShiromani Akali DalCongressAAPAam Aadmi PartyBharatiya Janata Party
Next
Story

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away at 81

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Omicron cases increased in Delhi, Night Curfew to be implemented from today