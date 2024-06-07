Advertisement
CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Chandrababu Naidu "Proposes" Narendra Modi For Prime Minister, Calls Him "Right Leader At The Right Time"

Chandrababu says he proudly proposes the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation and through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat, and through the collective efforts of NDA.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 02:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • N Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is the "right leader at the right time" for India.
  • Naidu proposes the name of Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister highlighting his vision for India.
  • NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.
Chandrababu Naidu "Proposes" Narendra Modi For Prime Minister, Calls Him "Right Leader At The Right Time" N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is the "right leader at the right time" for India as he affirmed TDP's support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday. Naidu also proposed the name of Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister highlighting his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and urged to never miss the 'good opportunity for India.

"NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity," Naidu said while addressing the NDA MPs meeting at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building on Friday.

"Now I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Viksit Bharat and through the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi," he added.

He also invoked former Andhra Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao's vision of humanism comparing it with Narendra Modi's vision and also he said clearly that 'I don't know 'isms', I know just one ism- humanism'. And that vision Narendra Modi ji is making a reality for India.

The NDA MPs meeting held at the Parliament was attended by Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) Chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan among others.


Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. According to sources, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9.

