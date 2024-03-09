New Delhi: The Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to join hands with the BJP within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The parties will soon decide on the seat-sharing formula for parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

In response to the TDP and JSP's decision to ally with the BJP under the NDA, JP Nadda extended a warm welcome, expressing readiness to embrace the parties into the NDA bloc.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of Shri N Chandrababu Naidu and Shri Pawan kalyan to join the NDA family. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, BJP, TDP, and JSP are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh," Wrote Nadda.

Releasing a joint statement, the TDP BJP and the Jana Sena said, "Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) , the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as being committed for the progress of country and the upliftment of state and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh."



"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years and coming together with TDP and JSP will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

The statement further said that the TDP and the BJP have a very old relationship. "The BJP and TDP have a very old relationship together. TDP joined the NDA in 1996 and has worked together successfully in Atal Ji's and Narendra Modi Ji' governments. In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha election and assembly election together. The JSP had supported the 2014 general and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh," it said.

The joint statement was rfeleased after the meeting of TDP Chief Naidu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi today. Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, which has been a member of the NDA, has already joined hands with the NDA.

