Chandrayaan 2 is India's most complex lunar mission, says ex-ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair

Sriharikota: As the countdown for India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 began, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief G Madhavan Nair on Sunday said that it is one of the most complex missions undertaken by the country.

Nair further said that the Chandrayaan 2 mission will be a big motivator for the youth who aspire to be space scientists in future.

''Chandrayaan 2 is going to be the most complex mission that ISRO has undertaken so far. Scientifically, it is a follow on mission to confirm data from Chandrayaan 1. It is going to be a big motivator for the young scientific groups,'' the former ISRO chief said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

The remarks from Nair came as the countdown for the country's prestigious lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 began sharp at 6:51 AM on Sunday.

Chandrayaan 2 mission will be launched at 2:51 AM on July 15 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota onboard heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed as 'Bahubali'.

A follow-up to ISRO's Chandrayaan-1 which was launched in 2008, Chandrayaan 2 will aim to take up a detailed study on understanding the origin and evolution of the moon.

As 9:45 AM, ISRO said that the propellant filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLV MkIII-M1 is in progress.

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan had on Saturday said that the team is trying to ensure that the launch takes place as per schedule. "On July 15 at 2:51 am, we're going to launch the most prestigious mission Chandrayaan-2. GSLV MK-III being used for the mission. After a successful launch, it'll take nearly two months to go and land on Moon near the South Pole," Dr K Sivan said

Chandrayaan 2 is India's first rover-based space mission. The soft landing on Moon's surface is likely to be on September 6 or September 7. One of the most complex missions attempted to date, Chandrayaan 2 weighs 3.8-tonne and consists of an orbiter with eight scientific experiments, a lander with three experiments, a rover with two experiments and an experiment from the US space agency NASA.

With the Chandrayaan-2 mission, India is trying to become the fourth country after the former Soviet Union, US and China, which have already launched their lunar missions successfully.