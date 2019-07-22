Chandrayaan-2 launch: What PM Modi told ISRO chief K Sivan on success

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan and his entire team for the successful launch of the India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

Here is the full transcript of PM Modi's message to the ISRO team:

Dr Sivan Ji, many congratulations to your entire team. Many congratulations to you and the entire ISRO team for the successful launch Chandrayaan 2 mission. Today's successful launch is a proud moment for all Indians.

Last week, the launch had to be put on hold for technical reasons. Then, you and your team carefully found out the reason for the technical fault and took the necessary steps to solve it. Now, in just a week, you have achieved success in the launch. For this, all of you deserve special congratulations. This shows that our scientists have the talent, determination, and self-belief to handle all challenges. The bigger the challenge, the bigger your determination.

I have been told that despite a week's delay, the date of landing on the moon will remain what it was before. You not only met with the challenger of the technical glitch from a week ago but have now decided to reach the moon in even less time.

Chandrayaan-2 will be successful in its mission, it will be the first Indian spacecraft to land on the moon and will make India the fourth country to land on the moon - this belief is there in the minds of every Indian.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-2 will take India further in the sphere of space exploration. We will be able to contribute to mankind's knowledge of the Moon.

I once again congratulate all scientists and employees of ISRO on behalf of the entire country.

Thank you, Sivan.