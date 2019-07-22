close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 launch: What PM Modi told ISRO chief K Sivan on success

PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan and his entire team for the successful launch of the India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-2 launch: What PM Modi told ISRO chief K Sivan on success
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan and his entire team for the successful launch of the India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

Here is the full transcript of PM Modi's message to the ISRO team:

Dr Sivan Ji, many congratulations to your entire team. Many congratulations to you and the entire ISRO team for the successful launch Chandrayaan 2 mission. Today's successful launch is a proud moment for all Indians.

Last week, the launch had to be put on hold for technical reasons. Then, you and your team carefully found out the reason for the technical fault and took the necessary steps to solve it. Now, in just a week, you have achieved success in the launch. For this, all of you deserve special congratulations. This shows that our scientists have the talent, determination, and self-belief to handle all challenges. The bigger the challenge, the bigger your determination.

I have been told that despite a week's delay, the date of landing on the moon will remain what it was before. You not only met with the challenger of the technical glitch from a week ago but have now decided to reach the moon in even less time.

Chandrayaan-2 will be successful in its mission, it will be the first Indian spacecraft to land on the moon and will make India the fourth country to land on the moon - this belief is there in the minds of every Indian.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-2 will take India further in the sphere of space exploration. We will be able to contribute to mankind's knowledge of the Moon.

I once again congratulate all scientists and employees of ISRO on behalf of the entire country.

Thank you, Sivan.

 

Tags:
Chandrayaan-2Moon MissionPM ModiISRO
Next
Story

Fire breaks out in MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra, at least 100 feared trapped

Must Watch

PT14M55S

Chandrayaan-2: Countdown for launch of India's second Moon mission in final leg