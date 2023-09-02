Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Says Rover Pragyan Parked Safely And Set Into Sleep Mode, To Be Reawakened On Sep 22

New Delhi: After a successful first lag, the Chandrayaan-3 rover, named 'Pragyan,' has been safely parked and placed into sleep mode, as announced by ISRO, the Indian space agency. The agency confirmed that the rover has successfully completed its assigned tasks, and both the APXS and LIBS payloads have been deactivated.

The rover is scheduled to reawaken on September 22, 2023, coinciding with the expected next sunrise on the lunar surface. During this period of dormancy, the rover's battery remains fully charged, and its solar panel has been positioned to optimize light absorption, as detailed in an official statement by ISRO, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While there is no absolute certainty regarding the rover's reactivation, ISRO expressed hope for a successful awakening, anticipating another series of assignments. However, in the event that the rover does not reawaken, it will forever remain on the lunar surface, serving as India's enduring lunar ambassador.



The Chandrayaan-3 rover had been actively exploring the lunar terrain since its initial landing on August 23, when the 'Vikram' lander achieved a successful touchdown near the moon's south pole. This achievement marked India as the first country to successfully land an unmanned robot in the vicinity of the moon's south pole, a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

Once deployed from the lander, the rover ventured up to 100 meters from its point of origin, conducting in-situ exploration and capturing valuable snapshots of the lunar landscape. ISRO has been consistently providing updates on this historic lunar mission, ensuring that the public remains informed about India's remarkable journey to the Moon.