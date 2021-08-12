Check these routes before travelling to Delhi from Noida; commuters to face difficulty due to Independence Day advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi and Noida Police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day function and the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13.

The Delhi Traffic Police have also laid down a blueprint to divert the vehicle on August 15 on important routes connecting Delhi to Noida. Noida dwellers going to Delhi are like to face traffic diversion on the 75th Independence Day, therefore they are advised to check routes to avoid traffic jam on August 15.

According to the advisory, the traffic on the Noida-Delhi route will remain diverted in view of security arrangements put in place for the I-Day celebrations. Heavy vehicles coming from Noida to Delhi will have to exit the Eastern Peripheral via Noida Express Way.

Vehicular movement on Chilla Border, Kalindi Kunj and DND Border on the Noida Expressway will be diverted via Eastern Peripheral Way. The restrictions will remain in force till 1 PM on August 15.

Traffic diversion around Red Fort on August 15

Delhi Police have made massive security arrangements in the national capital, especially at Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Only those vehicles with a valid pass issued by Delhi traffic police will be permitted to around the Red Fort area on Independence Day, informed Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sanjay Kumar.

There will be traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day celebrations.

Eight roads, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am on both the days, according to the advisory.

Vehicles without parking labels for the two days have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and the ISBT bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.

For north-south destinations, commuters will need to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road, and Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road. For the east-west corridor, commuters have been advised to follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana.

Geeta Colony bridge will be closed towards Shantivan, and vehicles will be barred from taking lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan, and from IP flyover towards Rajghat, the advisory said.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 12 midnight of August 12 to 11 am on August 13. Similar restrictions will be applicable for Independence Day from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Restrictions on inter-state buses on August 15

According to the traffic police, inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, ditto for August 15.

City buses, including the ones operated by DTC, will not run on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road, and will need to take alternative routes available on Independence Day, the advisory said.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted, it said, adding that normal bus service will be restored after 10 am.

Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus terminals, and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function, the police said.

