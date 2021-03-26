Check your name in voters list 2021 here, Step-by-step guide for West bengal, Assam assembly elections

New Delhi: The first phase of polling for West Bengal and Assam assembly elections 2021 will begin on Saturday (March 27). As the politicians gear up for the upcoming elections, it is the duty of every voter to do the same. Here are the two ways to check your names in the voters list.

As per data in the State Election Commission, there are a total 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls in Assam.

The eligible citizens can check their names in the voters list either by using personal details or EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number.

Here is the step-by-step guide to check your name on the voters list 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ECI- https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Look for the Current ‘Issue section’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Search name in Voter List’

Step 4: You can access update on you name either by using your personal details or by entering EPIC number

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code. Click enter

Step 6: Details will come under the ‘Number of Record(s) Found’ section

Step 7: Click on ‘View Details’ to confirm your name on voter list

Here's how you can to download voter slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ceowestbengal.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Search Your Name in Voter List

Step 3: You will be directed to a different page — https://wberms.gov.in/web_searchengine/

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6.

Live TV