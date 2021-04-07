Chennai Air Customs seize 1.72 kg gold from domestic passengers, one arrested

Chennai: Air Customs officials seized 1.72 kgs of gold on Wednesday (April 7) worth Rs 79.78 lakhs from two domestic passengers who arrived in the Chennai city.

In both cases, the passengers had collected the gold which was hidden in their flights, which had flown in from International destinations.

Officials said that 22 gold cut bits weighing 1.28 kg valued at Rs 59.18 lakhs were recovered and seized from Mohammed Anas, who had flown in from Thiruvananthapuram.

He had hidden the gold in a sock, kept in his pant pocket. On questioning, he revealed on having collected the gold which was concealed under the seat of his aircraft.

This same aircraft had operated from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram on its International leg. The passenger was arrested.

Ravuathar Naina Mohamed, who arrived from Lucknow was intercepted and frisked, which led to the seizure of 446 grams of gold worth Rs 20.6 lakhs.

It was learnt that the same aircraft had traveled from Dubai to Lucknow and that he had taken the gold which was concealed under the seat.