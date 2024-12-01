Chennai School Holiday Tomorrow? As Cyclone Fengal Leaves Lasting Impact, Students Seek Relief; Puducherry Declares Holiday

Chennai School Holiday Update: With Cyclone Fengal impacting the daily lives in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the citizens are bracing up for a recovery. Cyclone Fengal has brought an unprecedented deluge to parts of Tamil Nadu, delivering the equivalent of a year's rainfall in just 36 hours. Some areas recorded approximately 56 centimetres of rain, according to Rajesh Lakhani, Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue and Disaster Management.

With the cyclone now having moved past the region, the government is prioritizing restoration efforts to mitigate the damage caused. Lakhani highlighted that 49 relief camps have been established in Viluppuram district alone to assist those affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclonic Storm Fengal made landfall on the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late Saturday night, between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST, with wind speeds ranging from 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching up to 90 kmph. Dams are overflowing due to continuous rainfall in Kanchipuram district due to Cyclone Fengal. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in several parts of Tamil Nadu since yesterday morning.

Puducherry Declares Holiday

Due to continuous heavy rains, a holiday has been declared tomorrow, i.e. December 2 in all the government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry. This was informed by Education Minister A. Namachivayam. The holiday may be extended if the rains persist.

School Holiday In Chennai, Tamil Nadu?

Many parts of Chennai are yet to recover from the Cyclone impact. Therefore, the parents and students are hoping to get a day of holiday tomorrow, i.e. December 2. However, the final decision is still with the District Administration. The District Collectors of cyclone-affected districts including Chennai are yet to announce an official holiday for schools/colleges tomorrow.

Authorities had earlier declared a holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts, including Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Trichy, amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu last week. Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, and Pudukottai were also shut. Madras University, Karaikudi Alagappa University, Bharathidhasan University, and the Directorate of Technical Education postponed the scheduled semester exam owing to heavy rainfall predictions on Wednesday.