Chennai Weather Forecast Today: A deep depression is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm with several districts of Tamil Nadu experiencing inclement weather and heavy rains. The weather department has also issued alerts for several districts in the wake of the cyclonic storm. With the heavy rain alerts in place, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today in several districts including Chennai.

Chennai School Holiday Tomorrow?

A holiday for educational institutions has been declared in districts like Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai for today, i.e. November 27. Since the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert warning of heavy rains for three days, the administration is likely to extend the school holidays for one or two more days, i.e. November 28/29 -tomorrow and the day after if the inclement weather and heavy rains continue.

Cyclonic Storm Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday, with the potential to develop into a cyclonic storm. As of the latest update, the deep depression was located approximately 720 km south-southeast of Chennai and 520 km southeast of Nagapattinam. The IMD also issued warnings about squally to gale-force winds and rough to very rough sea conditions in the affected areas.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days," said the IMD. For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 27 and 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29. On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore.