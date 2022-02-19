हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been inspiring people for generations: PM Modi on his birth anniversary

“I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership & emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth & justice...” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been inspiring people for generations: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 19, 2022) paid tribute to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary. The prime minister said Shivaji’s outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations.

PM Modi took it to Twitter and said that his government is committed to fulfilling Shivaji's vision.

“I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership & emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth & justice. We're committed to fulfilling his vision,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also taking to Twitter, the Vice President said, "My tributes to legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Known for his undaunted courage and exceptional warfare strategies, Shivaji Maharaj was a ruler ahead of his time. His love for our motherland continues to inspire every Indian."

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership. Chhatrapati Shivaji is said to have pioneered unconventional methods. 

On the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior, Goa CM Pramod Sawant along with several others pais tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today. 

Shivaji Maharaj was the first to realise the importance of having a naval force and thus is known as the Father of Indian Navy. At the same time, he revived ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions. Shivaji also promoted the usage of Marathi and Sanskrit and not Persian, in court and administration.

