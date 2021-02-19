Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh among other prominent faces extend wishes

New Delhi: India celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Friday (February 19) marking the birth anniversary of the Maratha king. The King stood up against Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor and is known as one of the bravest rulers of India and the founder of the Maratha kingdom.

This year is celebrated as the 391st birth anniversary of the great Maratha. The Maharashtra state government has declared a public holiday for today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes on this day.

मां भारती के अमर सपूत छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उनके अदम्य साहस, अद्भुत शौर्य और असाधारण बुद्धिमत्ता की गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। जय शिवाजी! pic.twitter.com/3vhVgBYp5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote.

राष्ट्रीयता के जीवंत प्रतीक छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने अपनी अद्वितीय बुद्धिमता, अद्भुत साहस व उत्कृष्ट प्रशासनिक कौशल से सुशासन की स्थापना की। अपनी दूरदर्शिता से उन्होंने एक मजबूत नौसेना बनाई व कई जन-कल्याणकारी नीतियों की भी शुरुआत की। ऐसे राष्ट्रगौरव को कोटि-कोटि वंदन। pic.twitter.com/6kf78TezQE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2021

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती के अवसर मैं उन्हें स्मरण एवं नमन करता हूँ। वे एक महान योद्धा, प्रतापी सेनानायक, कुशल प्रशासक एवं प्रजापालक शासक थे। शिवाजी महाराज ने हमेशा जनहित, राजहित और राष्ट्रहित में काम किया। उनका सारा जीवन हर भारतवासी के लिए गौरव और प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 19, 2021

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath too wished the people on this day, he wrote:

महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, प्रख्यात चिंतक, अद्भुत शिक्षाविद, प्रखर राष्ट्रभक्त, व्यक्तिगत व सामाजिक जीवन में शुचिता, सादगी व सरलता की प्रतिमूर्ति आचार्य नरेंद्र देव जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 19, 2021

Nitin Gadkari on Twitter wrote.

Several other BJP ministers and even sports personalities extended greetings on this day.

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag wrote, “History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful" Tributes to the great Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Maa Bhavani."

While Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Paying my tributes to Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary today. His courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations #ShivJayanti."

This day is celebrated by organising many cultural programs and processions in honour of Shivaji Maharaj. People organise plays and dramas depicting Shivaji's life. Maharashtrians consider it as their pride and honour this day is also celebrated in Goa and Karnataka.

In 1674, Shivaji he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor of the Maratha Empire.