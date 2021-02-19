हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh among other prominent faces extend wishes

New Delhi: India celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Friday (February 19) marking the birth anniversary of the Maratha king. The King stood up against Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor and is known as one of the bravest rulers of India and the founder of the Maratha kingdom.

This year is celebrated as the 391st birth anniversary of the great Maratha. The Maharashtra state government has declared a public holiday for today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes on this day. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote 

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath too wished the people on this day, he wrote:

Nitin Gadkari on Twitter wrote.

Several other BJP ministers and even sports personalities extended greetings on this day.

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag wrote, “History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful" Tributes to the great Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Maa Bhavani."

While Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Paying my tributes to Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary today. His courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations #ShivJayanti."

This day is celebrated by organising many cultural programs and processions in honour of Shivaji Maharaj. People organise plays and dramas depicting Shivaji's life. Maharashtrians consider it as their pride and honour this day is also celebrated in Goa and Karnataka.

In 1674, Shivaji he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor of the Maratha Empire.

