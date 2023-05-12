Bhupesh Baghel Likens ED To 'Bhasmasur', Says 'Will Wipe Out Opposition On BJP's Order'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as Bhasmasur (a mythical demon endowed with the power to turn everyone he touches into ashes by lord shiva) and acuused it of carrying out raids on the inputs of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). "Who will investigate the wrongdoings of ED because there is no authority where one can lodge complaints against them?" the Chhattisgarh CM said while interacting with reporters. "Is anyone listening to us? The central agency has been conducting raids and making arbitrary arrests at the request of the BJP, and it has now turned into "Bhasmasur." It has become autocratic in its behaviour." The Chhattisgarh chief minister also claimed that ED officials were beating up people in their custody, not allowing them to sleep at night, and not providing them with water to drink.

Earlier today, the ED arrested the special secretary of the Chhattisgarh Excise Department in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor syndicate scam in the state. The alleged scam involves selective grant of licenses to liquor manufacturers for commission, distribution of the collected money and collection of commission from liquor shops. Anwar Dhebar, elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, was the first person to be arrested by the agency in the case last week.

"The human rights watchdogs are also sitting silent as the ED continues to frame people in false cases. It's curious how they acquired so much power. They (ED) are the Bhasmasur, which will wipe out the entire Opposition some day," said Baghel.

कर्नाटक चुनाव निपट गया है तो अब ED-IT-CBI का नया Holiday Destination छत्तीसगढ़ बन गया है. pic.twitter.com/U0ljBVjmLV — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2023

"Both the BJP and ED are acting in collusion. That (former CM and BJP leader) Raman Singh is issuing the press releases of the ED before the agency itself is proof of a nexus between the two. The ED is conducting raids on the basis of whatever the BJP is giving them," the Chhattisgarh CM added.

Claiming further that not a single residence of a BJP leader was raided, he questioned how was it that the agency knew who was a Congress member and who was with the BJP. He added it's been three years that ED and IT have been carrying out raids here but not a single address of a BJP member has been raided. "Raids are taking place only at the residences of Congress leaders, which means BJP people are giving the tip-off," he added.

