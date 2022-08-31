NewsIndia
CHILD TRAFFICKING

Child trafficking racket busted in Delhi, private hospital owner along with three arrested

Three women, including the owner of Sanjay Global Hospital in Jahangirpuri, were detained for allegedly participating in child trafficking. 

 

 

  • Three women, including the owner of a private hospital detained for allegedly participating in child trafficking
  • The accused identified as Dr Sanjay Kumar Malik owner of Sanjay Global Hospital in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi
  • The matter is still being investigated and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining syndicate members

Child trafficking racket busted in Delhi, private hospital owner along with three arrested

New Delhi: An owner of a private hospital and three women were held for their alleged involvement in child trafficking, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Dr Sanjay Kumar Malik (40) owned Sanjay Global Hospital in Jahangirpuri. After receiving information about a nexus who are engaging in selling and purchasing babies, a trap was laid in Rohini Sector-3 where the informer met head constable Pradeep who was deployed as a decoy customer, the police said.

Two women who identified as Madhu Saini (43) and Seema Kumari (25) (names changed) -- met with the informer and the decoy customer. Later, they were joined by one Sanjay Malik and another woman Rukhsana (22) (name changed) with a newborn, a senior police officer said. They showed the baby girl and documents regarding her birth. The decoy customer (undercover cop) negotiated the deal for Rs 1,10,000.

That is when the police team caught them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the baby girl was an unmarried child of Rukhsana. She was about seven months pregnant when she went to Sanjay Malik`s hospital for abortion as her boyfriend had left her, police said.

Malik convinced her to give birth, give the child to someone in need, and make some money. The baby was born on July 27 in his hospital, the DCP said. A case was registered at south Rohini police station on August 29 under section 370/34 IPC r/w 81/87 JJ Act and all the accused were arrested on the same day after the investigation.

The baby girl has been rescued. The DCP said Sanjay Malik, Saini and Kumari were running a child trafficking nexus in which they used to find pregnant women through various hospitals and path labs who wanted to abort the child.

They used to persuade them to deliver the child and then hand it over to them for selling at a high price to childless couples. The matter is still being investigated further, and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining syndicate members.

