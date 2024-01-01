Chilling Start To 2024: IMD Predicts Severe Cold Days, Dense Fog Conditions Ahead, Check Full Weather Forecast

New Delhi: Northwest India woke up to a foggy and bitterly cold morning on the first day of 2024. Brace yourselves for an extended bout of chilly weather, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts persistent cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

IMD predicts that cold day conditions will persist in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2024. Notably, some parts of Punjab are likely to experience severe cold day conditions on the same day.

The Met Department anticipates dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 2. IMD's statement reads, "Dense to very dense fog conditions are highly likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Uttarakhand from the night of December 31, 2023, to the morning of January 2, 2024, with dense fog in isolated pockets for the following two days."

While the northern regions shiver in a severe cold wave and thick fog, the southern part of the country is expected to experience rainfall. IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at various locations in south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep from December 31, 2023, to January 4, 2024, with isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on January 2, 2024.