trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704793
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Chilling Start To 2024: IMD Predicts Severe Cold Days, Dense Fog Conditions Ahead, Check Full Weather Forecast

The IMD forecasts an extended cold wave and dense fog in the north, while the southern regions anticipate rainfall.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chilling Start To 2024: IMD Predicts Severe Cold Days, Dense Fog Conditions Ahead, Check Full Weather Forecast

New Delhi: Northwest India woke up to a foggy and bitterly cold morning on the first day of 2024. Brace yourselves for an extended bout of chilly weather, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts persistent cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

IMD predicts that cold day conditions will persist in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2024. Notably, some parts of Punjab are likely to experience severe cold day conditions on the same day.

The Met Department anticipates dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 2. IMD's statement reads, "Dense to very dense fog conditions are highly likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Uttarakhand from the night of December 31, 2023, to the morning of January 2, 2024, with dense fog in isolated pockets for the following two days."

While the northern regions shiver in a severe cold wave and thick fog, the southern part of the country is expected to experience rainfall. IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at various locations in south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep from December 31, 2023, to January 4, 2024, with isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on January 2, 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!