China hatching new conspiracy near Arunachal Pradesh border after defeat in Ladakh

Amid the simmering tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has once again showed its treacherous character. After facing humiliating defeats in Galwan and Pangong, Chinese President Xi Jingping has ordered his army to open another front against India.

China has increased the deployment of its troops at six areas along LAC near Arunachal Pradesh. There is tension in Upper Subansiri's Asapila, Longju, Bisa and Majha areas. China has also built a road near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Bisa.

The Indian Army is ready to respond to China's challenge and Army is on alert in 4 sensitive areas of LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. It is to be noted that the activities of the People Liberation Army's of China are being closely monitored in those areas where conflict took place between the two countries' Army in 1962. According to sources, surveillance has been increased in 6 disputed areas and 4 sensitive areas along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

This new conspiracy of China proves once again that Beijing's words and actions are not the same. Patrolling has been increased in several areas of Arunachal Pradesh to thwart any attempt of incursion by China.

Notably, China stakes its claim over the entire Asapilla sector which is strategically important area. The sector is situated hundreds of feet above the sea level and this makes it tough for the Chinese Army to remain on top of the peaks of this sector in winters.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday (September 18) held a meeting to review the overall situation in eastern Ladakh including the country's operational preparedness in view of the China's refusal to disengage and the fresh attempts by PLA to "intimidate" Indian troops in the region.