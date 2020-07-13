हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
india china border dispute

China raises apps ban issue with India, New Delhi says action taken due to security reasons





New Delhi: Days after India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, China on Monday (July 13) raised the issue during a bilateral meeting with New Delhi which was recently held. 

During the meeting, the Chinese side brought the matter, during which Indian officials made it very clear that the action was taken in view of the security issues and it did not want the data-related to its citizens to be compromised.

India had on June 29 banned at least 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo within view of the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them outside.

The government had stated that the applications are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The ban was imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. 

After the ban, the Chinese foreign ministry reacted to the government's decision saying that it was India's duty to protect the legal rights of international investors.

india china border disputeIndia China faceoffGalwan Valley faceoffIndian ArmyChina PLA
