India-China LAC disengagement: Chinese Army dismantles bunker, retreats from both sides of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh

After Chinese troops and tanks, now Chinese infantry is retreating from both sides of Pangong Lake, days after the disengagement between India and China started at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Chinese Army has been breaking the walls made for firing and its bunker at Finger 4 and Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, as witnessed by Zee News on Tuesday. Chinese army tanks have retreated to the Sengdong base 50 km away and India has been monitoring the entire process of retreat. By February 20, the withdrawal of forces will be completed, and within 48 hours, a discussion will begin at the Corps Commander level to find a solution to other disputed sites, including the Depsang Plains.

On the morning of February 10, about 10 massive Chinese troops retreated their tanks from the southern shore of Pangong Lake. The Chinese Army first retreated its three tanks and then the Indian Army did the same. But the retreating tanks of the Indian Army were wary of any deception in China and full preparations were made to return immediately in an emergency.

More than 230 Chinese tanks were counted back in front of the Rezang La and Rechin La, or the RR complex. These tanks were in two queues, the first one being 500 meters away from the Indian positions and the second one being one and a half km away from the queue. The Indian Army was also mentally prepared for the situation that China should not stop the withdrawal by pretending that one tank was damaged. But by 7 pm on February 10, the tanks on both sides returned from the hills and elsewhere in the Chushul sector.

China has moved its tanks 50 km to the Sengdang base, Indian Army tanks have also moved 50 km behind the LAC. These hills of strategic importance were captured by the Indian Army on August 30–31. After this action, the balance of power in east Ladakh was in India's favour. The Indian Army deployed tanks on these peaks and the entire area of ​​Spangur Lake-Moldo was within reach of the Indian Army. It is believed that due to the mental pressure exerted by this action, China has agreed to return to Finger 8 on the northern shore of Pangong Lake.

China had infiltrated the area up to Finger 4 on the northern shore of Pangong Lake. In response, the Indian Army had made a front at the heights near Finger 4. The Chinese soldiers had made their large fronts on Finger 5 behind Finger 4. Here they had built walls as well as temporary stores and Emergency Medical Station.

In addition, China also built a helipad near Finger 5. In the pictures that came after the agreement, the Chinese army is seen breaking all these constructions. Chinese soldiers are to return to their posts in Sirzap 2 behind Finger 8. In pictures, a long queue of Chinese soldiers is seen trailing behind the LAC. A mechanism has also been put in place to investigate and review the withdrawal of Army on Wednesday. If all goes well this week the withdrawal of troops from Pengang's northern and southern sides will be completed and the 10th round of corps commanders is expected to be held next week.

Once the disengagement is over at Pangong Lake, no patrolling will take place in the area from Finger 4 to Finger 8 till both sides agree via diplomatic and military talks.

The 10th round of military talks, which was agreed to happen 48 hours after complete disengagement will happen, expectedly next week. The talks will focus on disengagement on Gogra, Depsang, and Hot Spring. On Friday, the defence ministry said other outstanding "problems" including in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra will be taken up at the upcoming talks between military commanders of the two countries.