CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha education minister declared the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CBHE Odisha Board overall pass percentage in the class 12 results announced today was 94.12%. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.52 percent, while boys had a pass percentage of 93.80 percent. The overall pass percentage of orissaresults-nic-in Science stream is 94.12%. The Odisha +2 result 2022 was announced by the board, with the Commerce stream recording an overall pass percentage of 89.20 percent. In addition, 273 students received grades higher than 90. ALSO READ: CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha class 12th results DECLARED at chseodisha.nic.in- How to check if official website crashed

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: How to check result via official website

Step 1: Visit the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference

Today, CHSE Odisha announced the commerce stream results. This year, a total of 273 students received more than 90%. Boudh district had the highest pass percentage of 100%, while Deogarh region had the lowest pass percentage of 61.53 percent.