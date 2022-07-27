CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 declared today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce released today, on July 27, 2022. Students can check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

It is likely that the official website might crash or slow down. Therefore, students can try these alternative ways to check their CISCE result.

Odisha Class 12th Results 2022: Check result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in and check results

Odisha Class 12th Results 2022: Check result via SMS

- Send SMS in this format “Resultfor12RollNumber” to 56263.

- After this you will receive CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 in the form message in your phone.

Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2022: Here’s how you can check your scorecard

- Visit the Odisha Board official website.

- Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

- Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.

- The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

- Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for their Odisha class 12th results. To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.