CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha Plus Two results likely to be out by NEXT WEEK at orrisaresults.nic.in- Check details here

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The date for the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 has yet to be announced. The Odisha Plus Two Result is expected at the end of this month, scroll down for more details.

 

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Council of Higher Education, CHSE is expected to declare the Odisha 12th Board Result 2022 soon. According to Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 for Class 12th Students will be announced at the end of this month. The state education minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, announced on July 4, 2022, that the Odisha 12th Result 2022 would be available to students by the end of July. The council and the state minister have yet to announce an official date for the CHSE Odisha Result.

The CHSE Odisha Result 2022 is expected to be released for all three streams (Arts, Commerce, and Science). Last year, the overall pass rate was 98.58 percent. According to the announcement, the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 is expected to be released next week. Students will be able to check their Class 12 results online at chseodisha.nic.in once they are released. ALSO READ: TS ICET 2022: TSCHE to release hall tickets TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in- Check exam schedule here

Students should keep their admit cards and hall tickets on hand because they will need their exam roll numbers to view their 12th Result 2022. Over 2 lakh students took the CHSE Odisha 12th Exams 2022, which were held between April 28 and May 31, 2022. However, the 12th Board exams ended on June 4, 2022, because the May 31 Exam was postponed due to the state's Brajrajnagar bypolls.

