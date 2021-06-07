Civil Defence volunteer arrested with fake Delhi Police I-Card

New Delhi: A Civil Defence member namely Suneel Kumar s/o- Ram Avtar R/o- K-2/7E, Sangam Vihar New Delhi Age-31 years was apprehended on Sunday (June 6) while he was checking public for mask violations and pretended to be a Sub Inspector of police station Tigri at Bandh Road, Sangam Vihar, N.D.



In the meantime, Constable Amit No. 1038/SD reached on the spot and he checked his identity card.

Upon checking, accused Suneel Kumar was *carrying one fake I-Card of Delhi Police in which name Suneel Kumar* and Fake PIS No. 135938 is mentioned. He was also carrying his Aadhar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass I Card No. 33828 and Civil Defence I- Card no. 33828. He was using a fake I-Card of Delhi Police and represented him as he is an employee of Delhi Police.



In this regard, a Case FIR No. 217/21 dated- 07-06-2021 U/s- 419/471 IPC was registered at P.S Tigri, on the statement of Manish Kumar Gautam S/o- Tejpal Singh R/o Sewa Sadan, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

After that accused person namely Suneel Kumar S/o-Ram Avtar R/o- K-2/7/E, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi was arrested and a fake I-Card & other documents and his Uniform, wearing at the time of the incident were taken into possession through seizure memo.

Further investigation is going on.

