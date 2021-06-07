हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Civil Defence volunteer arrested with fake Delhi Police I-Card

31-year-old Suneel Kumar was apprehended while he was checking public for mask violations and pretended to be a Sub Inspector of police station Tigri.

Civil Defence volunteer arrested with fake Delhi Police I-Card

New Delhi: A Civil Defence member namely Suneel Kumar s/o- Ram Avtar R/o- K-2/7E, Sangam Vihar New Delhi Age-31 years was apprehended on Sunday (June 6) while he was checking public for mask violations and pretended to be a Sub Inspector of police station Tigri at Bandh Road, Sangam Vihar, N.D.

In the meantime, Constable Amit No. 1038/SD reached on the spot and he checked his identity card.

Upon checking, accused Suneel Kumar was *carrying one fake I-Card of Delhi Police in which name Suneel Kumar* and Fake PIS No. 135938 is mentioned. He was also carrying his Aadhar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass I Card No. 33828 and Civil Defence I- Card no. 33828. He was using a fake I-Card of Delhi Police and represented him as he is an employee of Delhi Police.

In this regard, a Case FIR No. 217/21 dated- 07-06-2021 U/s- 419/471 IPC was registered at P.S Tigri, on the statement of Manish Kumar Gautam S/o- Tejpal Singh R/o Sewa Sadan, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

After that accused person namely Suneel Kumar S/o-Ram Avtar R/o- K-2/7/E, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi was arrested and a fake I-Card & other documents and his Uniform, wearing at the time of the incident were taken into possession through seizure memo.

Further investigation is going on.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi PoliceNew DelhiCivil defence memberSangam ViharFake policemen
Next
Story

India ranked as top mango producer, China secures second place

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?