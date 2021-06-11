हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CJI NV Ramana

CJI NV Ramana visits Tirumala temple, receives warm welcome

Chief Justice of India along with his family, was accorded welcome on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Veda pundits.

CJI NV Ramana visits Tirumala temple, receives warm welcome

Tirumala: The Honourable Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was given warm reception by the TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and other top officials on his arrival at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirumala.

The Honourable Chief Justice of India, Justice Ramana accompanied by his wife Smt N Sivamala on Thursday (June 10) offered prayers in the Hill Shrine of Lord Venkateswara, took part in Ekantha seva, on Friday morning scheduled to take part in Abhisheka Seva. 

CJI visits Tirumala

This is his first visit as CJI, Honorable CJI hails from Andhra Pradesh and he is the first Chief Justice of India from the state, he visited in traditional manner.

TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy ,  EO KS Jawahar Reddy offered theertha prasadams of Lord Venkateswara to the top brass dignitary.

Tags:
CJI NV RamanaTirumala templeTirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)YV Subba Reddy
