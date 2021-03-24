हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CJI

CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the name of Justice NV Ramana to the Centre for appointing him as his successor after demits office on April 23.

CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the name of Justice NV Ramana to the Centre for appointing him as his successor after he demits office on April 23, 2021.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. The development comes after the Centre asked the CJI to recommend his successor with just a few days left before his retirement. 

 

 

Traditionally, the sitting chief justice writes a recommendation for his likely successor. Justice NV Ramana is the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Bobde. Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana has tenure till August 26, 2022.

Justice NV Ramana was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000. He served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2014.

As per the procedures for the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, “the appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office”.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CJISA BobdeJustice NV RamanaSupreme CourtIndia
Next
Story

Indian Coast Guard ship 'Vajra' commissioned, to strengthen coastal security

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Maharashtra: Police postings in exchange of Money