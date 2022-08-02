NewsIndia
CLAT 2023 REGISTRATION DATE

CLAT 2023 Registration to begin SOON at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check exam date and other details here

CLAT 2023 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is set to begin the CLAT 2023 registration in the month of August, scroll down for more details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The CLAT 2023 registration period will start in August according to plans made by CNLU
  • There are 150 multiple-choice questions in the CLAT 2023 exam
  • There are around 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 seats for the LLM programme

CLAT 2023 Registration: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) application process will begin soon on the official website. The CLAT 2023 registration period will start in August according to plans made by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). On December 18, 2022, the offline version of the CLAT 2023 exam will take place. On the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, CNLU will post the official notification, application form, and syllabus. Candidates must have a minimum 10+2 grade point average of 45% for undergraduate programmes and 50% for postgraduate programmes in order to be eligible to sit for the CLAT 2023 exam.

Legal reasoning, logical reasoning, English language, and current affairs make up the bulk of the CLAT 2023 course. There are 150 multiple-choice questions in the CLAT 2023 exam (MCQs). One mark will be awarded for each correctly answered question, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each erroneous response. Only English will be used to ask the questions. ALSO READ: UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Released at upsssc.gov.in, candidates can raise objection till THIS DATE

At the NLUs, there are around 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 seats for the LLM programme. Only 19 of the 22 participating NLUs offer the five-year LLM programme, while all 22 offer the five-year LLB degree.

A nationwide entrance test is called CLAT. For admission to its 22 member NLUs' undergraduate and graduate legal programmes, the Consortium of NLUs administers the test. In addition, PSUs and independently funded law schools also use CLAT results in their hiring procedures. On June 19, 2022, the CLAT 2022 test was given at 131 testing locations throughout 25 states. While 92% of enrolled CLAT UG applicants took the exam, just 87% showed up for the PG exam.

 

