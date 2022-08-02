NewsIndia
UPSSSC LEKHPAL ANSWER KEY 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Released at upsssc.gov.in, candidates can raise objection till THIS DATE- Check latest updates here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the answer keys from the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. 

UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 on August 01, 2022. The Commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in, offers the solution keys for candidates who took the recruitment exam.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, as per an earlier notification. 501 locations throughout 12 districts of the state hosted the exam. 2.50 lakh applicants have registered to take the test. At the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow, a total of 8085 Rajyaseva Lekhpal positions would be recruited through this recruitment process. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key releasing TODAY

UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: How to Download UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022

  • Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number
  • Your UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022; direct link here

Candidates will have until August 7, 2022, to voice any objections they may have regarding the answer key. Visit the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's website for further information.



 

 

