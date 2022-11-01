CLAT 2024 to be held in December 2023- Check latest updates here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted in December 2023. The registration form will be available soon on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially announced that CLAT 2024 will be held for admissions to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Hons), and LLM programmes that begin in the academic year 2024–2025.

At the 22 participating National Law Universities, the entrance examination will be given (NLUs). The CNLU further stated that candidates for the legal profession who were unable to enrol in their first-choice college after CLAT 2022 may now reapply for CLAT 2023. Additionally, candidates may enrol for CLAT 2023 even if they will be taking their class 12 exams in May 2023.

The consortium is now running the CLAT 2023 registration procedure, which is expected to take place on December 18, 2022. Candidates who are interested may apply for the CLAT 2023 exam till November 13. For the whole academic year, the entrance exam will only be offered once.