BSEH EXAMS 2023 SCHEDULE

BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule RELEASED at bseh.org.in- Steps to register here

BSEH Exams 2023: Candidates can fill the application form from November 2 to 21 without late fees, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BSEH Exams 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) announced on Monday that students attending state-registered schools can now view their class 10 and 12 exam schedule at bseh.org.in, the board's official website. Various government or non-government schools, gurukuls, and Vidyapeeth have received the notification. The tests are slated to take place in March 2023, and registration will open on November 2 and close on November 21.

Haryana HSE Board Exams 2023: Here’s how to register

Step 1: Go to the official website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link regarding registration.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as login id and password.

Step 4: Enter your details and then save and submit the fees.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Haryana BSEH Exams 2023; download the official notice here

After November 21, candidates would be charged Rs 100 in late fees from November 22 to 28, Rs 300 in late fees from November 29 to December 5, and Rs 1,000 in late fees from December 6 to 12.

