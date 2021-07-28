Cloudburst hits Amarnath cave in J&K after Kishtwar, Ladakh

New Delhi: A cloudburst took place at Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 28). No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

There were no Yatris present at the cave. On June 21, Jammu and Kashmir administration had cancelled Amarnath Yatra for this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, all the traditional religious rituals were allowed to be performed at the holy cave shrine as per past practice.

This was the third cloudburst reported today after Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and two in Ladakh.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, killing seven people and injuring 17, officials told PTI.

Two cloudbursts occurred at different areas of Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh, leading to damage to a mini power project, nearly a dozen residential houses and standing crops.

Moreover, at least nine people lost their lives and seven were reported missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said seven people died in Lahaul-Spiti flash floods triggered by a cloudburst over Tozing Nullah in Udaipur.

Two men were killed in Chamba district, he told the news agency. In Kullu district, four people, including a hydro project official and a Delhi tourist, are missing and feared dead.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV