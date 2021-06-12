Clubhouse chat leak: Digvijay Singh answers back at BJP on Jammu and Kashmir remark

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party leaked an audio clip of veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday (June 12).

Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra said, "It is quite possible that what Digvijaya Singh has said in Clubhouse chat must have been stage-managed. Digvijaya Singh or a senior Congress leader must have instructed the Pakistani journalist to ask such a question. It`s all part of that toolkit mentioned a few days ago."

He pointed out that the same Singh had termed the Pulwama attack just an accident or called the 26/11 Mumbai attack a conspiracy of RSS and also tried to give clean chit to Pakistan at that time.

"In the Clubhouse chat, a Pakistani journalist asks that after the removal of Narendra Modi, what will be India`s Kashmir policy. Digvijaya ji thanks the journalist and says that the Congress government will reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

अनपढ़ लोगों की जमात को

Shall और Consider में फ़र्क़

शायद समझ में नहीं आता। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 12, 2021

Digvijay Singh has replied to this criticism and posted a tweet in reply to the controversy. He said that "uneducated people might have not understood the difference between 'Shall' and 'Consider'.

In a leaked Clubhouse chat, Digvijay Singh was found telling a Pakistani journalist that Congress would reconsider the decision of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir once they are in power.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Pakistan is the first love of Congress. In a tweet, Singh said, "Congress` first love is Pakistan. Digvijaya Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi`s message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir."

The chat was released on Twitter by a handle @LeaksClubhouse (ClubHouse Leaks). Interestingly, the Twitter profile of Clubhouse Leaks mentioned that the handle has been created today.

In the chat, Singh said, "Decision of revoking 370 and reducing statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was an extremely sad decision and the Congress party would certainly relook the decision."

