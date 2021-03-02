CNG prices increase in Delhi-NCR, IGL announces new revisions

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced an increase in the CNG and PNG prices with effect from March 2. This hike in prices will be seen in Delhi and its surrounding cities.

CNG Prices increased by 70 Paisa & PNG prices increased by 91 Paisa with effect from 6 am on March 2.

“This revision in price would result in an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari with effect from 6.00 am on 2nd March 2021," IGL said in a statement.

The increase in prices will be as follows:

CNG price in NCT of Delhi will be Rs 43.40 per kg; while revised PNG price will be Rs 28.41 per SCM (including VAT).

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price will be Rs 49.08 per kg, and the revised PNG price will be Rs 28.36/- per SCM.

In Muzaffarnagar & Shamli, the revised CNG price will be Rs 57.25 per kg. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, the revised PNG price will be Rs 32.67 per SCM.

In Rewari, the revised CNG price will be Rs. 54.10 per kg and the revised PNG price will be Rs 28.46 per SCM.

A special cashback scheme of Rs 0.50 per kg will be offered for CNG fuelling done only at IGL CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am. For domestic PNG customers, an incentive of Rs 15 will be available when they use the self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App.

Live TV