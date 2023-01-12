topStoriesenglish
Cold wave continues to prevail in Delhi, AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

After days of heavy impenetrable fog and very poor visibility, the city finally saw the impact and intensity of the fog diminish from the day before on Wednesday, details below.

  • Fog conditions have greatly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan
  • Minimum temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius or falls 4.5 degrees
  • According to SAFAR, the AQI in the national capital was 312

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, is still experiencing a severe cold wave and fog. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, fog conditions have greatly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West UP as a result of the present Western Disturbances and stronger surface winds. Meanwhile, Northern Railway Senior Public Relations Officer RK Rana stated that 23 trains are running late due to fog. After days of heavy impenetrable fog and very poor visibility, the city finally saw the impact and intensity of the fog diminish from the day before on Wednesday; nonetheless, the fog was still "dense," causing numerous flights and trains to be delayed. According to the IMD, no region in Delhi had a cold wave or cold day on Wednesday.

Temperature in Delhi

When the minimum temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius or falls 4.5 degrees below average, a cold wave is declared. From 4.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., the city saw four hours of intense fog, compared to eight hours on Tuesday. More than 26 trains and flights were cancelled. An active Western Disturbance, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, has shifted the wind direction in Delhi from ice cold northwesterly to warmer westerly and southeasterly, decreasing the fog cover.

"Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar," says IMD as quoted by ANI. 

AQI in Delhi

According to SAFAR, the AQI in the national capital was 312 at 7 a.m. on Thursday, placing it in the'very poor' category (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research). An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'extremely poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The city's air pollution levels had improved significantly on Wednesday, with the overall AQI reading 311 compared to 407 in the "severe" category on Tuesday.

