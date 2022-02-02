Cold wave grips Delhi, IMD predicts rainfall over northwest India today

New Delhi: Many homeless people shifted to night shelters on Tuesday night as the night temperature fell to 7 degrees Celsius in the national capital and fog engulfed the city.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi reported 11.8 degrees Celsius at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Safdarjung centre in the national capital reported a minimum temperature of seven degrees, two degrees less than normal last night.

"People have come from different states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Eighteen beds are installed here. Covid testing is done from time to time here," said the caretaker of the night shelter in Ramlila Maidan.

The weather department in its weekly forecast predicted that barring Thursday, the minimum temperature is likely to remain in a single-digit throughout the week in the national capital.

Meanwhile, IMD has also said that northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, will witness light to moderate rainfall during February 2-4.

"Scattered light rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 2, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3," IMD said.