COVID-19

Colleges, universities closed in Haryana till January 12 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

All universities and colleges have been closed till January 12 for students in Haryana. 

Representational image
Representational image

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (January 2) closed all colleges and universities till January 12 for students. 

The Haryana Higher Education Department said in an order, “All universities and colleges (state/government or private) shall remain closed till 12th January for students. The staff shall attend colleges/universities as usual and online classes will take place regularly.” 

The step comes amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state is already under a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. 

On Saturday, the state government imposed extra restrictions on five districts-- Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat-- that have been reporting the majority of cases. Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes have been shut. Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia will remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sports events. 

While government and private offices will operate with 50% staff in these districts. Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent seating capacity, while malls and markets will be allowed to remain open till 5 pm. 

Haryana on Saturday reported 552 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the caseload to 7,74,340, according to a health department bulletin.

